Researchers find microplastics in lobsters caught off the coast of Nova Scotia

November 5, 2025 128 views

A new study has confirmed the presence of microplastics in the tails of lobsters caught off the coast of Nova Scotia. Co-author Amber LeBlanc, a researcher at Dalhousie University in Halifax, says the study raises questions about the future of the lucrative industry and the long-term impact on human health. She says she and her colleagues found a variety of microplastics in edible meat pulled from all of the lobsters they studied. The researchers determined the plastics primarily came from polyester clothing, industrial adhesives and marine-grade plastics. LeBlanc says the study is a call to action for more research to determine how these microplastics are affecting lobsters and the people who eat them. The study says previous research has shown the intake of microplastics has increased mortality rates among other…

