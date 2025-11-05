National News
Nunavut Child Benefit paid less than $700 per year on average in 2025: CRA

November 5, 2025 157 views

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News The average payment from the Nunavut Child Benefit and the Nunavut Territorial Workers’ Supplement was a combined $694.08 from July 2024 to June 2025, the Canda Revenue Agency told Nunavut News. Nunavummiut families need more to survive than what the benefits are offering, according to Sindu Govindapillai, the clinical director at the Inuit children support organization Qupanuaq. “That’s not really substantially helping people afford the basics for their kids,” Govindapillai said about the benefit payments. The Nunavut Child Benefit is a top up to the federal Canada Child Benefit, which pays up to $8,000 per year for children under six-years-old and $6,700 for children between seven and 17-years-old. Nunavut’s top up to the federal benefit is $350 per child every…

