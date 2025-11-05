National News
UBCIC declares ‘unwavering solidarity’ with syilx opposition to gold mine

November 5, 2025 170 views

By Aaron Hemens, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews The Okanagan Indian Band has received “unanimous support” from the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) in its push to protect the nation’s watersheds from a gold mining operation. In a joint statement released Monday, the two groups said Indigenous leadership “voted unanimously” in support of the First Nation’s resolution opposing mining on its territories during UBCIC’s annual general assembly last month. UBCIC is a political organization that represents more than 100 First Nations across B.C. The resolution — titled “Opposition to Mining in Okanagan Indian Band Watersheds and Protection of syilx Water, Salmon, and Sacred Sites” — calls for the protection of the Browns Creek and Whiteman Creek watersheds “from proposed mining activity by Ximen Mining Corporation.” “These areas lie…

