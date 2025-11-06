Inuit just want to be treated the same as everyone else, says Kaludjak

By Darrell Greer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kivalliq News International Inuit Day is marked on the calendar to be celebrated annually on Nov. 7. Known in some circles as International Circumpolar Inuit Day, it invites people to explore Inuit culture through their art, stories and histories. Noel Kaludjak, of Rankin Inlet, said the truth is that there’s people out there who don’t think much of Inuit culture. He said to them, Inuit are little more than uneducated people with little to offer their country, or society in general. “We’re seen as not going to war or taking part in protecting Canada,” said Kaludjak. “They like our art, in most cases, and, of course, the land that we live on because it has lots of minerals, oil and stuff. “They like…