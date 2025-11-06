Haldimand OPP investigate truck stolen from Cayuga residence

HALDIMAND COUNTY – Hadimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the theft of a truck taken from a Haldimand Road 32 Cayuga residence. The theft occurred between October 30, 2025, at 4:00 p.m., and November 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m.. The stolen vehicle is described to be a 2011 black coloured Ford Flex with Ontario licence plate DDTH 129. Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit an online tip at www.helpsolvecrime.com, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000….