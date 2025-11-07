National News
November 8 is National Indigenous Veterans Day

November 7, 2025 136 views

By Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder Since the War of 1812, Indigenous people have fought by the side of non-Indigenous people, despite the prejudice and discrimination they faced here in Canada. At war, they stood on a more equal footing, where their skills on the battlefield were more important than the colour of their skin. Veterans Affairs Canada estimates that more than 12,000 Indigenous people served during the First and Second World Wars and the Korean War. They voluntarily enlisted in an army to fight as a representative of a country that was actively attempting to erase them as a people, and it was not until 1994, with the establishment of National Indigenous Veterans Day, that there was public recognition of their service. For decades before 1995,…

