Mohawk Council of Kahnawake approves interim On-Reserve Housing Loans

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake’s (MCK) Housing Unit has reached an interim agreement with the Caisse Populaire Kahnawake (CPK) to more than double the On-Reserve Loan Guarantee limit available to Kahnawa’kehró:non looking to build new homes. According to MCK Chief Ryan Montour, the new agreement is set to provide greater access to financing for people in Kahnawake. “MCK is committed to improving the quality of life for our community members by ensuring that our people have quality access to affordable, safe, and sustainable housing,” Montour said. The new agreement has raised the On-Reserve Loan Guarantee limit for Kahnawa’kehró:non to upto $400,000, with a minimum down payment of five percent. The new limit is a near 128 percent increase from the previous limit…