National News
ticker

Mohawk Council of Kahnawake approves interim On-Reserve Housing Loans

November 7, 2025 188 views

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake’s (MCK) Housing Unit has reached an interim agreement with the Caisse Populaire Kahnawake (CPK) to more than double the On-Reserve Loan Guarantee limit available to Kahnawa’kehró:non looking to build new homes. According to MCK Chief Ryan Montour, the new agreement is set to provide greater access to financing for people in Kahnawake. “MCK is committed to improving the quality of life for our community members by ensuring that our people have quality access to affordable, safe, and sustainable housing,” Montour said. The new agreement has raised the On-Reserve Loan Guarantee limit for Kahnawa’kehró:non to upto $400,000, with a minimum down payment of five percent. The new limit is a near 128 percent increase from the previous limit…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Alberta chiefs say oilsands causing cancer surge, call for halt to tailings plan

November 7, 2025 126

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Indigenous leaders in Alberta say unchecked…

Read more
National News

Rickford remarks rankle in First Nations circles

November 7, 2025 173

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY — Ontario’s Indigenous affairs…

Read more