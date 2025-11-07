National News
ticker

Police watchdog clears officers who shot, killed Alberta teen on FirstNation

November 7, 2025 173 views

By Aaron Sousa Alberta’s police watchdog says two RCMP officers who shot and killed a teenage boy after he called them for help won’t be charged. Hoss Lightning, who was 15, died in August 2024 after telling a 911 dispatcher he was being followed by people trying to kill him. The watchdog says RCMP found Lightning with weapons, including a machete and knife, and officers were arresting him so he could be taken to a group home. They say the boy refused to let an officer search his backpack and tried to intimidate an officer before running away into a nearby field. Investigators say there was a fight and the boy was shot in the chest, and was pronounced dead in hospital. The shooting has drawn calls for police reform…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Alberta chiefs say oilsands causing cancer surge, call for halt to tailings plan

November 7, 2025 126

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Indigenous leaders in Alberta say unchecked…

Read more
National News

Rickford remarks rankle in First Nations circles

November 7, 2025 175

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source THUNDER BAY — Ontario’s Indigenous affairs…

Read more