Police watchdog clears officers who shot, killed Alberta teen on FirstNation

By Aaron Sousa Alberta’s police watchdog says two RCMP officers who shot and killed a teenage boy after he called them for help won’t be charged. Hoss Lightning, who was 15, died in August 2024 after telling a 911 dispatcher he was being followed by people trying to kill him. The watchdog says RCMP found Lightning with weapons, including a machete and knife, and officers were arresting him so he could be taken to a group home. They say the boy refused to let an officer search his backpack and tried to intimidate an officer before running away into a nearby field. Investigators say there was a fight and the boy was shot in the chest, and was pronounced dead in hospital. The shooting has drawn calls for police reform…