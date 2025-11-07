Bloodvein River First Nation Calls for Public Support in Court Battle as Manitoba Wildlife Federation Launches Crown Land Awareness Campaign

By Steven Sukkau, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun Bloodvein River First Nation is calling on community members and allies to stand in solidarity next week as the Nation heads to court in a case centered on protecting its traditional territory, while, at the same time, the Manitoba Wildlife Federation (MWF) is launching a public awareness campaign warning Manitobans about the future of Crown land access under emerging federal conservation policies. Bloodvein leadership announced it will appear before the courts on November 13, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at the Winnipeg Law Courts. The Nation has invited supporters from Bloodvein, neighbouring First Nations, and across Manitoba to gather peacefully outside the courthouse. In its public notice, the Nation characterized the legal proceeding as a stand for inherent rights, environmental stewardship, and…