Public encouraged to learn more about treaties

November 7, 2025 126 views

By Carl Clutchey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal More than 40 treaties continue to “shape the relationship” between Ontario’s Indigenous population and the rest of the province, Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford noted on Monday. Rickford (Kenora-Rainy River) released a statement during the start of the 10th annual Treaties Recognition Week, which occurs in the first week of this month. “I encourage everyone to take time to learn about the treaties that cover the land where you live, work or study . . . deepening our understanding of these commitments,” Rickford said in a news release. To mark the 10th anniversary, Anishinabek Nation released a new book — This is My Treaty — for preschool and kindergarten children. The book, created by Anishinabek educator Kelly Crawford, serves “as a…

