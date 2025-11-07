Ontario First Nations say it’s ‘now or never’ to stand up to resource extraction bills

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet Even as First Nations leaders across Ontario’s far north demand to meet with Canada and Ontario over new laws that enable lawless resource development in their territory, their Charter challenge is gathering steam, while other chiefs say the time to resist is “now or never.” Nishnawbe Aski Nation chiefs in assembly unanimously passed a resolution in camera on Wednesday entitled, “Action Plan To Resist Priority Projects That Lack Free, Prior, and Informed Consent of NAN First Nations.” The content of that resolution is secret, but the preamble mentions both the federal Bill C-5 and Ontario’s Bill 5, which passed this summer.The bills allow Cabinet to favour some industrial projects as being in the “national interest,” then designate land as “special economic zones,”…
