Rock Walk feature reflects on Laurentian Glacier

By Darlene Wroe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker TEMISKAMING SHORES – There is a new exhibit in the Rock Walk Park on the grounds of the Haileybury campus of Northern College. The new exhibit is a small version of an existing moraine on the south side of the West Road running out of Haileybury toward Highway 11. The moraine has provided geologists with evidence of the passage of a glacier 20,000 years ago, which carved its way from northeastern Quebec over the Val d’Or area and to the Haileybury waterfront and up over Haileybury. Graham Gambles, a local geology enthusiast, has managed the Rock Walk Park since its beginning along with the help of people like Mike Werner and Haileybury college campus manager Tammy Mackey. Gambles has created a…