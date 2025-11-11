As Remembrance Day marks 80 years since WWII, fewer surviving veterans remain

By Kyle Duggan Eighty years after the end of the deadliest conflict in history, the number of living Second World War veterans has dwindled to a few thousand. Veterans Affairs Canada said it estimates that as of this year, there are 3,691 surviving Canadian veterans — 667 women and 3,024 men. Veterans Affairs also believes the number of living veterans from the Korean War is 1,909. Previously, it did not separate the numbers from the two wars under the government’s War Service Veteran population statistics, saying in 2024 it believed there were some 7,300. “The events of the Second World War are very rapidly moving from the realm of lived history of people you can talk to about these events into history, where you can’t talk to the people who…