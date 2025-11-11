National News
ticker

As Remembrance Day marks 80 years since WWII, fewer surviving veterans remain

November 11, 2025 92 views

By Kyle Duggan Eighty years after the end of the deadliest conflict in history, the number of living Second World War veterans has dwindled to a few thousand. Veterans Affairs Canada said it estimates that as of this year, there are 3,691 surviving Canadian veterans — 667 women and 3,024 men. Veterans Affairs also believes the number of living veterans from the Korean War is 1,909. Previously, it did not separate the numbers from the two wars under the government’s War Service Veteran population statistics, saying in 2024 it believed there were some 7,300. “The events of the Second World War are very rapidly moving from the realm of lived history of people you can talk to about these events into history, where you can’t talk to the people who…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Prime minister, N.B. premier tease major project announcement in the province

November 11, 2025 90

By Lyndsay Armstrong Prime Minister Mark Carney and New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt teased federal support…

Read more
National News

B.C. going door to door to hear residents’ concerns in Cowichan title area

November 11, 2025 84

By Nono Shen The office of British Columbia Premier David Eby has appointed a “community contact”…

Read more