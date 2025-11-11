Nuu-chah-nulth veterans honoured at Tofino Arts Council exhibit

By Nora O’Malley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa Tofino, BC – A new community art gallery space dubbed the Hallway Gallery was warmed on Nov. 6 with traditional songs, a shared meal and stories of fallen soldiers as Tofino Arts Council (TAC) celebrated the opening of their first exhibit, ‘Remembering Nuu-chah-nulth Veterans’. Located below the Tofino Legion, the Hallway Gallery exhibit features a memory wall of Nuu-chah-nulth war veterans and a display of 25 beaded poppies to honour the Nuu-chah-nulth soldiers who have fought for Canada and the United States in wars. “It was important to me that the first exhibit be about recognizing where we are – more than just a land acknowledgement through words, it’s putting it into action,” said TAC Executive Director Carly Butler. Until 1951 an…
