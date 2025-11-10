National News
Six Nations Police investigate armed robbery

November 10, 2025 201 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred on First Line over the weekend that saw a gun pointed to the victim’s back. On Sunday, Nov. 9, around 5 a.m., a security guard was held at gunpoint by four men. The suspects then stole the company’s safe, put it in the back of the victim’s car and drove off. They also took the victim’s phone. Six Nations Police were called to investigate and the victim’s car, a Chrysler 200, was eventually located. In a post on Facebook the victim said he had never been through such an experience before ” Never had a gun pointed in my back and certainly have never been held at gun point while being threatened to be…

