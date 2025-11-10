National News
Telling stories that ‘haven’t been heard’ about Indigenous veterans

November 10, 2025 161 views

By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — Twenty-four hours before Canada observes Remembrance Day, First Nations, Métis and Inuit soldiers were specifically recognized at a ceremony at Lakehead University. The event was in commemoration of National Indigenous Veterans Day which is observed on Nov. 8. Retired lieutenant general Darla Oja, who is Métis and originally from northern Saskatchewan, she moved to Thunder Bay nearly 30 years ago, spoke on Monday and called to attention the multiple levels of freedom Indigenous soldiers fought for. “When we talk about freedom, it’s easy to think of it as a simple idea, but in truth, I think freedom has layers, and this is my interpretation,” she told the crowd. “The first is freedom from … fear, oppression and injustice —…

