Biggest landowner in Cowichan area wants Aboriginal title case reopened, in rare move

By Nono Shen A company that says it is the biggest private landowner in the Cowichan Tribes’ Aboriginal title area in Richmond, B.C., said it will ask the British Columbia Supreme Court to take the rare step of reopening the landmark case. Montrose Properties said it should be party to the litigation that resulted in a judgment that critics say casts doubt over private land ownership in the title area and beyond. Montrose said it owns about 120 hectares of land in the 300-hectare title area next to the Fraser River and it intends to file an application with the court in coming days. “Montrose’s goal is to ensure that no findings or declarations are made that affect its interests unless and until it has been fully heard,” its statement…
Related Posts
Six Nations Police investigate armed robbery
November 10, 2025 201
SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred…
Telling stories that ‘haven’t been heard’ about Indigenous veterans
November 10, 2025 161
By Matt Prokopchuk, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY — Twenty-four hours before Canada observes…