How Indigenous veterans faced battles at home and abroad

November 10, 2025 264 views

By Brieanna Charlebois John Moses says that when his father Russell Moses returned on leave from the Korean War, his battles weren’t over. When the Indigenous residential school survivor came back to Canada in 1952, he was turned away from a bar in Hagersville, Ont., because of his race, his son said. “That was not unique,” said John Moses, a member of the Delaware and Upper Mohawk bands from Six Nations of the Grand River, and himself a third-generation member of the Canadian Armed Forces. His father, who served in the navy during the Korean War and later joined the air force, died in 2013, while his grandfather Ted Moses was a mechanic with the air force in Ontario during the Second World War. “The irony of the situation was…

