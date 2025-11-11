National News
Prime minister, N.B. premier tease major project announcement in the province

November 11, 2025 90 views

By Lyndsay Armstrong Prime Minister Mark Carney and New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt teased federal support for a major project in the province set to be announced later this week. The pair met Monday morning in Holt’s downtown Fredericton office, before Carney toured the warehouse of a pre-fabricated home manufacturing company where he held a news conference to highlight Ottawa’s buy-Canadian policy. During a separate news conference in the afternoon, Holt said during their meeting she advocated for support for mining projects, modular housing, upgrades on the Port of Saint John and Port of Belledune, and the Eastern Energy Partnership, which could link energy systems across Atlantic Canada and beyond. “We packed a lot into the time together,” Holt said of the meeting. New Brunswick projects have so far not…

