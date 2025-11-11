National News
ticker

B.C. going door to door to hear residents’ concerns in Cowichan title area

November 11, 2025 84 views

By Nono Shen The office of British Columbia Premier David Eby has appointed a “community contact” whose job is to work with residents of Richmond, B.C., going door to door to talk to those potentially affected by the landmark Cowichan Aboriginal title decision. A flyer sent to residents said the person’s role is to answer questions and listen to residents’ concerns and experiences, including any effect the B.C. Supreme Court ruling in August has had on “mortgages, refinancing, property sales or permits.” “The decision has raised concerns for some homeowners and small businesses. I want to hear from you,” says the flyer. The premier’s office said in response to questions about the flyer that there are about 45 privately owned properties in the 300-hectare Aboriginal title area, and at least…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Prime minister, N.B. premier tease major project announcement in the province

November 11, 2025 90

By Lyndsay Armstrong Prime Minister Mark Carney and New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt teased federal support…

Read more
National News

Indigenous Services minister says community shouldn’t worry about zeros in budget

November 11, 2025 83

By Alessia Passafiume The Indigenous Services minister says community leaders shouldn’t worry about zeros in the…

Read more