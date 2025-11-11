B.C. going door to door to hear residents’ concerns in Cowichan title area

By Nono Shen The office of British Columbia Premier David Eby has appointed a “community contact” whose job is to work with residents of Richmond, B.C., going door to door to talk to those potentially affected by the landmark Cowichan Aboriginal title decision. A flyer sent to residents said the person’s role is to answer questions and listen to residents’ concerns and experiences, including any effect the B.C. Supreme Court ruling in August has had on “mortgages, refinancing, property sales or permits.” “The decision has raised concerns for some homeowners and small businesses. I want to hear from you,” says the flyer. The premier’s office said in response to questions about the flyer that there are about 45 privately owned properties in the 300-hectare Aboriginal title area, and at least…