Indigenous Services minister says community shouldn’t worry about zeros in budget

By Alessia Passafiume The Indigenous Services minister says community leaders shouldn’t worry about zeros in the recent federal budget for programs their members rely on. Instead, Mandy Gull-Masty says, those holes are an opportunity for leaders to suggest where the government should allocate money in the future. “I also want them to be encouraged by the fact that we still have more work to do to define what the future looks like in the budget for Indigenous Peoples,” Gull-Masty said in an interview with The Canadian Press. “There’s also been a lot of progress made on the amount of investment that we’ve seen in the last decade — the expenditures for First Nations have been significant. We’re not walking back from that progress, we’re maintaining it.” Spending for Indigenous-specific programming…