National News
ticker

Indigenous Services minister says community shouldn’t worry about zeros in budget

November 11, 2025 83 views

By Alessia Passafiume The Indigenous Services minister says community leaders shouldn’t worry about zeros in the recent federal budget for programs their members rely on. Instead, Mandy Gull-Masty says, those holes are an opportunity for leaders to suggest where the government should allocate money in the future. “I also want them to be encouraged by the fact that we still have more work to do to define what the future looks like in the budget for Indigenous Peoples,” Gull-Masty said in an interview with The Canadian Press. “There’s also been a lot of progress made on the amount of investment that we’ve seen in the last decade — the expenditures for First Nations have been significant. We’re not walking back from that progress, we’re maintaining it.” Spending for Indigenous-specific programming…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Prime minister, N.B. premier tease major project announcement in the province

November 11, 2025 90

By Lyndsay Armstrong Prime Minister Mark Carney and New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt teased federal support…

Read more
National News

B.C. going door to door to hear residents’ concerns in Cowichan title area

November 11, 2025 85

By Nono Shen The office of British Columbia Premier David Eby has appointed a “community contact”…

Read more