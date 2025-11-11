National News
Chief justice to stand in for Gov. Gen. Mary Simon on Remembrance Day due to illness

November 11, 2025 96 views

By Kyle Duggan Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is recovering in hospital from a respiratory virus, leaving her unable to preside over the national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa on Tuesday, Rideau Hall said Monday. Chief Justice Richard Wagner will fill in for the King’s representative in Canada at the National War Memorial. It’s rare that the governor general would not preside over the national ceremony, but routine that the chief justice would stand in for her, since he also serves as deputy governor general. Rideau Hall did not specify the virus or say how long Simon, 78, has been in hospital. “The Governor General is doing well and is recovering in hospital,” said Marilyne Guèvremont, a spokesperson for Rideau Hall. “We appreciate your understanding and respect for her privacy at…

