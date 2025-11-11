Next batch of national interest major projects to be released Thursday, Carney says

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the next tranche of projects the government is referring to the Major Projects Office for review will be announced Thursday. Carney revealed the timing while taking questions from reporters at a news conference Monday in Fredericton, when asked whether any projects from New Brunswick will be considered. “New Brunswick is very much part of this,” Carney said, before noting the next batch of projects would be announced Thursday. “We’ve had a number of conversations with the premier about major projects here that meet the criteria. So you would expect to see some of those in the announcement later this week.” Pressed further, Carney told a reporter for the Telegraph-Journal newspaper to “come to Prince Rupert (B.C.) and you can be the first to hear.” Prince…
