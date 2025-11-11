National News
Woman charged with attempted murder released from custody

November 11, 2025 94 views

By Judy Cole, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun Destiny Innis under house arrest in Neqotkuk until next court appearance Destiny Dawn Innis, 23, of Woodstock, was released with conditions after appearing in provincial court in custody via video for a bail hearing on Nov. 6. Woodstock Police charged Innis with attempted murder following a violent altercation at a downtown residence on Oct. 20, when a 74-year-old woman was assaulted and stabbed in her home. Judge Henrik Tonning released Innis under house arrest at a residence at Neqotkuk (Tobique First Nation). She is required to wear an electronic monitoring device attached to her ankle. Innis returns to court on Dec. 17 at 9:30 a.m. for monitoring and plea. She was ordered to have no contact with the victim. She…

