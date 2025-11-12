Budget lacks fiscal detail, says Chiefs of Ontario official

The Chiefs of Ontario is seeking greater clarity on how new government programs will be implemented in partnership with First Nations and are calling for stronger, distinctions-based investments following the release of the 2025 federal budget this week. In a release to The Chronicle-Journal on Wednesday, Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict said Ontario First Nations want commitments that close the long-standing gaps in infrastructure, housing and essential services. “We recognize the federal government’s focus on growth and resilience, but true national strength must include equitable investments that ensure First Nations can thrive alongside all Canadians and are not left behind,” Benedict said. A three-year, $2.3-billion investment to renew the First Nations Water and Wastewater Enhanced Program and $1 billion to create an Arctic infrastructure fund are among several Indigenous-related investments…
