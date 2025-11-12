Local News
ticker

Budget lacks fiscal detail, says Chiefs of Ontario official

November 12, 2025 78 views

The Chiefs of Ontario is seeking greater clarity on how new government programs will be implemented in partnership with First Nations and are calling for stronger, distinctions-based investments following the release of the 2025 federal budget this week. In a release to The Chronicle-Journal on Wednesday, Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict said Ontario First Nations want commitments that close the long-standing gaps in infrastructure, housing and essential services. “We recognize the federal government’s focus on growth and resilience, but true national strength must include equitable investments that ensure First Nations can thrive alongside all Canadians and are not left behind,” Benedict said. A three-year, $2.3-billion investment to renew the First Nations Water and Wastewater Enhanced Program and $1 billion to create an Arctic infrastructure fund are among several Indigenous-related investments…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Wrangling the cow. The Six Nations Farmers’ Association had a room full of fun hands on displays at their annual Agricultural Day Friday, including how to wrangle cattle! See page 4 for more. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Agricultural Day educates Six Nations about local food security

November 12, 2025 72

By Carly McHugh Writer The Six Nations Farmers Association’s Agricultural Day brought community members of all…

Read more
The former Fox Ridge Community Care building in Brantford is undergoing upgrades and safety measures before Six Nations elders move in. (Photo by Carly McHugh)
Local News

Six Nations, Brantford prepare for elders’ move to former Fox Ridge facility

November 12, 2025 73

By Carly McHugh Writer The Six Nations elders who were evacuated from Iroquois Lodge after the…

Read more