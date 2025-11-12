Budgets appear to weaken treaty pledges: grand chief

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal Leaders of Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) voiced their concerns during the Treaties Recognition Week Fall Assembly that the 2025 federal budget offers little comfort and uncertainty for First Nations. The NAN leaders echoed the unease by the Chiefs of Ontario about funding cuts for Indigenous Services, and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, without clarity on where cuts will fall. NAN Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler says the budget replaces long-term investments with short, year-to-year cycles, which is concerning about how it will affect NAN’s collective efforts to close the housing, infrastructure and health gaps that define life in its communities. In a release to The Chronicle-Journal on Wednesday, Fiddler said Treaties Recognition Week should be a time to honour the sacred…