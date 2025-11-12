Local News
SNIPE keeps the scares going long after Halloween

November 12, 2025 71 views
The audience at the “Mush Hole” were excited to see the investigations. (Photos by Carly McHugh)

By Carly McHugh Writer Since they were eight years old, Todd Thomas Sr. and his brother, Trevor Thomas, have had a passion for interacting with ghosts. Back then, no one believed them. But that has very much changed, as they have now gained a following from getting up close and personal with spirits from Ohsweken and beyond. In 2011, after years of visiting haunted locations casually with friends, Todd founded Six Nations Investigating Paranormal Encounters (SNIPE) and began getting more serious about ghost hunting. Over time, his team has improved their techniques and grown to involve familiar faces like his close friends Artie Martin and Jay Smith. In fact, SNIPE has gained so much traction in the ghost hunting realm that they now have their own TV show on APTN….

