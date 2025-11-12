Will he build, baby build?

Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty says we shouldn’t worry about all the zeros in the federal budget released last week. Nor should Indigenous leaders worry about what the feds are calling only a two percent cut in funding . Kinda makes you wonder if she’s reading the same document Indigenous leaders are. Remember these are the same Liberals who say they are still ‘committed to reconciliation.’ But instead of a commitment to a way forward what has happened is the slashing of Indigenous communities much needed funding to two percent at both Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC) by the Carney government. Add to it a freeze on funding for Indigenous health and social services. Add to that not a word on closing the…
