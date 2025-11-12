Today in History

Local News
Nov 10 In 2024, Indigenous leaders gathered along with politicians, family and friends in celebrating the life and legacy of Murray Sinclair. The former Truth and Reconciliation Commission leader died on Nov. 4 2024 at the age of 73. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to Sinclair at the commemorative ceremony held at Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre, home to the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets. Nov 11 In 2008, Joseph Boyden won the $50,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize for his second novel “Through Black Spruce,” a portrait of contemporary aboriginal life and family struggles that ensue after a beautiful young woman goes missing. In 2021, Indigenous author Lee Maracle, who championed the stories of native women to change the face of Canadian literature, died. A family friend said the acclaimed author, poet and…

Wrangling the cow. The Six Nations Farmers’ Association had a room full of fun hands on displays at their annual Agricultural Day Friday, including how to wrangle cattle! See page 4 for more. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Agricultural Day educates Six Nations about local food security

November 12, 2025 73

By Carly McHugh Writer The Six Nations Farmers Association’s Agricultural Day brought community members of all…

The former Fox Ridge Community Care building in Brantford is undergoing upgrades and safety measures before Six Nations elders move in. (Photo by Carly McHugh)
Local News

Six Nations, Brantford prepare for elders’ move to former Fox Ridge facility

November 12, 2025 75

By Carly McHugh Writer The Six Nations elders who were evacuated from Iroquois Lodge after the…

