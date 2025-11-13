Ontario urban Indigenous students reclaim identity with Atlantic salmon restoration

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Indigenous students in southern Ontario are raising Atlantic salmon eggs in classroom tanks, reviving a species lost for over a year and reconnecting with their culture in the process. Each January, classrooms welcome about a hundred tiny Atlantic salmon eggs nestled inside “fish condos.” Over the next few months, students in Grades 5 through 8 watch the eggs come to life as they learn about native biodiversity, ecosystem health and stewardship. When it’s time to release the young salmon into restoration streams such as Duffins Creek, the day becomes a ceremony — students lay tobacco and berries on birch bark to honour the fish’s return to local waters. “Throughout the program kids built relationships with the salmon. They help raise…