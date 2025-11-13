National News
ticker

Lawsuits challenge land exchange aimed at allowing a road to be built in an Alaska wildlife refuge

November 13, 2025 101 views

By Becky Bohrer JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Native tribes and conservation groups sued the federal government Wednesday, seeking in at least three separate lawsuits to overturn a land exchange aimed at allowing a road to be built through a national wildlife refuge. Legal challenges to the land exchange agreement reached last month between Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and an Alaska Native village corporation include claims that it was not properly analyzed, that it poses risks to sensitive habitats and that it could threaten migratory birds that some Alaska Natives rely on for food. King Cove, a community of about 870 people near the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge, has for years pushed to have a road built through the refuge for access to an all-weather airport at Cold Bay, about…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Kahnawake Grand Chief Cody Diabo: 2025 Federal Budget fails to uphold fiscal responsibility to First Nations

November 13, 2025 45

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase While spared from the harshest austerity measures outlined…

Read more
National News

Kahnawake opposed to federal move to give status to over 3,500 people without consultation

November 13, 2025 53

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) Chief Jeremiah Johnson…

Read more