‘Devil in the details’ on Alberta-Ottawa energy accord: former pipeline executive

November 20, 2025 146 views

By Lauren Krugel Alberta and Ottawa are said to be closing in on a “grand bargain” that could see a new West Coast oilsands pipeline built in tandem with emissions-offsetting measures, but it’s unclear it would be enough to incent private industry to invest in such a project. Federal insiders have told The Globe and Mail that the easing of a B.C. north coast tanker ban, strengthened industrial carbon pricing to bolster carbon capture economics and forgoing a planned emissions cap are on the table. They and provincial officials told the newspaper they’re hoping to announce a memorandum of understanding before the end of the month. “The MOU will go a long way to demonstrating that the federal government and the prime minister are serious about being an energy superpower…

