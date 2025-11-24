National News
Council asks for more information on proposed battery storage facility

November 24, 2025 44 views

 Six Nations of the Grand River is  a partner on the project  By Jeff Helsdon, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Woodstock Ingersoll Echo TILLSONBURG-Town council is asking for more information before throwing its support behind a battery energy storage system proposed by Skyline Energy. Matt Kennedy of Skyline Energy spoke at the Oct. 14 meeting, outlining the company’s intention to apply to the province’s energy regulator for a battery storage facility as part of an effort to better utilize the grid. At the time, there was no motion of support coming from Tillsonburg council. Kennedy was back before council on Nov. 10, seeking a municipal support resolution as part of the application for the 30-megawatt battery storage system. “Essentially what this means is we’ll use the excess power at night and…

