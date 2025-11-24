National News
ticker

In Quebec’s Nunavik region, constant water shortages compromise health care

November 24, 2025 47 views

By Katrine Desautels Even if they’re surrounded by vast bodies of water as far as the eye can see, residents of Quebec’s Far North lack a reliable water supply. Not only does this impact citizens’ health through the spread of diseases, but it weakens the quality of care and forces health workers to get creative in order to help their patients. The Inuulitsivik Health Centre, located in Puvirnituq, serves seven communities running up the coast of Hudson Bay. The facility regularly lacks water, according to Dr. Vincent Rochette-Coulombe, who is starting his third year as a doctor in the community. This lack of water has a direct impact on patients, he said. He gives the example of a chest drain, which requires inserting a tube into a hole created between…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Court approves Hudson’s Bay plan to auction its royal charter; $18M bid expected

November 24, 2025 38

By Tara Deschamps The royal charter that created Hudson’s Bay in 1670 is on its way…

Read more
National News

Council asks for more information on proposed battery storage facility

November 24, 2025 45

 Six Nations of the Grand River is  a partner on the project  By Jeff Helsdon, Local…

Read more