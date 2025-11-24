National News
RCMP say body recovered after man fleeing officers entered river

November 24, 2025 92 views

By Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal The RCMP says a man’s body was recovered from the St. Croix River after he tried to swim away from police officers in St. Stephen. Officers say they approached the man, who had been wanted for an alleged breach of a community sentence order, last Saturday and he fled, later seen struggling in the river, according to RCMP Cpl. Matthew Leblanc-Smith. But the family of McKay Matthew Thomas, 41, said they have concerns over the incident and the way his body was treated by police Sunday. Leblanc-Smith said officers on patrol at about 2:35 p.m. along Milltown Boulevard in St. Stephen saw the man but when they approached him, he fled, Leblanc-Smith said. He said the man, who had been wanted on…

