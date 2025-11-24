Brant County OPP continues to investigate shooting at Paris residence

PARIS, ONT. – The Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a shooting that took place at a home in Paris over the weekend. On Nov. 23, at approximately 3:00 a.m., police received a report of a weapons complaint. They later learned that unknown individuals had approached a residence on Heming Street in a dark-coloured sports utility vehicle (SUV) and fired several rounds from a firearm, which struck and caused damage to the home and a vehicle that was parked in the driveway. There were no injuries reported,. It is believed to be an isolated incident. The Brant County Crime Unit is asking residents of Heming Street and neighbouring side streets to check their video surveillance systems to see if they have any footage of the vehicles or suspects…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice