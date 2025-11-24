National News
Manitoba eyes bilingual designation ‘to be at the table’

November 24, 2025 174 views

By Maggie Macintosh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Free Press The Kinew government is applying for a special designation to put its growing francophone community on the map and tap into new markets in French-speaking countries across the world. Manitoba’s “truly bilingual province” consultations wrapped up on Oct. 31. Francophone Affairs Minister Glen Simard is reviewing six months of oral and written feedback from Manitobans about what they want their province to sound like. “What we’re hearing is people want to live their lives in French and they want it to be easier,” Simard said in a phone interview Sunday. The minister spoke to the Free Press, in both English and French, from his constituency of Brandon East. He was scheduled to meet with francophone community leaders in the evening,…

