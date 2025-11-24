National News
Results are in: Doig River First Nation elects new Chief

November 24, 2025 137 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca ROSE PRAIRIE, B.C. — A new Chief has been elected for the people of Doig River First Nation (DRFN). DRFN band manager Shona Nelson shared Justin Davis has been elected to the top job. The election took place on Thursday, November 20th, with Energeticcity.ca on Friday afternoon. Davis served in the prior council, alongside Brittany Robertson and Starr Acko, with Trevor Makadahay serving as Chief. He had made his intentions for the top job known following Makadahay’s decision to not seek re-election. Robertson and Acko were elected councillors for another term, joined by Korbin Davis. Elections for DRFN Chief and council are consistent with codes outlined in the Indian Act, which mandates a period of two years. The next DRFN election will…

