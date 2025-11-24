First Nations’ Elders and council react to judicial review ruling

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Both sides of a judicial review concerning a Treaty 8 Nations’ council have released statements about the outcome, with one party saying they were vindicated by the outcome. Blueberry River First Nations (BRFN) Elders Clarence and Joe Apsassin had filed the motion for a judicial review last year, alleging their Nation’s council violated bylaws in the removal of former Chief Judy Desjarlais and in making decisions regarding the BRFN’s Implementation agreement with the province. The two men also sought the removal of their family councillor, Shelley Gauthier. The review went ahead this summer in Vancouver. This week, Judge Negar Azmudeh granted the judicial review in part, ruling the council breached band bylaws and customs and were required…



