National News
ticker

Motorist in North Carolina tells 911: ‘I just had a bald eagle drop a cat through my windshield’

November 24, 2025 180 views

By Corey Williams NORTH CAROLINA-A motorist in western North Carolina escaped injury when the carcass of a cat crashed into the passenger side of her front windshield along a highway near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In a call to 911, the unidentified driver on U.S. Route 74 in Swain County, near Bryson City, told a dispatcher that a bald eagle dropped the cat. Bryson City is about 65 miles (104 kilometers) southwest of Asheville. It’s not clear if the feline slipped from the eagle’s talons Wednesday morning or was discarded simply because the big bird didn’t have a taste for it. “You may not believe me, but I just had a bald eagle drop a cat through my windshield,” the incredulous driver said on the recorded 911 call….

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Court approves Hudson’s Bay plan to auction its royal charter; $18M bid expected

November 24, 2025 38

By Tara Deschamps The royal charter that created Hudson’s Bay in 1670 is on its way…

Read more
National News

Council asks for more information on proposed battery storage facility

November 24, 2025 45

 Six Nations of the Grand River is  a partner on the project  By Jeff Helsdon, Local…

Read more