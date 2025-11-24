Nolan Dyck, third member of Alberta premier’s caucus, faces recall petition drive

By Jack Farrell A third member of Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party caucus is now officially the target of a petition to get him recalled from his job as a member of the legislature. Elections Alberta said in a news release Friday it has approved a signature-collecting campaign against first-term Grande Prairie legislature member Nolan Dyck. The approval kick-starts a three-month signature collection period that, if successful, would then force a constituency-wide vote on whether Dyck keeps his seat. In recent weeks, recall petitions have been approved against UCP members Angela Pitt — in Airdrie East — and Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides in Calgary Bow. The Grande Prairie resident behind the newest petition, Casey Klein, says Dyck should be recalled because he has been dismissing the concerns of his…



