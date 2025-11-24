National News
ticker

Nolan Dyck, third member of Alberta premier’s caucus, faces recall petition drive

November 24, 2025 182 views

By Jack Farrell A third member of Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party caucus is now officially the target of a petition to get him recalled from his job as a member of the legislature. Elections Alberta said in a news release Friday it has approved a signature-collecting campaign against first-term Grande Prairie legislature member Nolan Dyck. The approval kick-starts a three-month signature collection period that, if successful, would then force a constituency-wide vote on whether Dyck keeps his seat. In recent weeks, recall petitions have been approved against UCP members Angela Pitt — in Airdrie East — and Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides in Calgary Bow. The Grande Prairie resident behind the newest petition, Casey Klein, says Dyck should be recalled because he has been dismissing the concerns of his…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Court approves Hudson’s Bay plan to auction its royal charter; $18M bid expected

November 24, 2025 38

By Tara Deschamps The royal charter that created Hudson’s Bay in 1670 is on its way…

Read more
National News

Council asks for more information on proposed battery storage facility

November 24, 2025 45

 Six Nations of the Grand River is  a partner on the project  By Jeff Helsdon, Local…

Read more