Norfolk man charged with stunt driving in Brant County

BRANT, ONT. – A man from Norfolk has been charged with stunt driving, following a recent encounter with the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP). On Nov. 23, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Oakland Road, after they observed a vehicle moving at an excessive speed. A Brant County OPP officer conducting speed enforcement in the area confirmed it was travelling 101 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone. As a result, the 36-year-old driver was charged with drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed; speeding – 101 km/h in a 50 km/h zone; and possessing unmarked cigarettes. Per legislation, the man’s licence was also suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days. He is scheduled to appear in court…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice