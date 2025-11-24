National News
ticker

Ontario First Nation prepared to block highway to stop mining near drinking water source

November 24, 2025 256 views

By Jon Thompson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ricochet A northwestern Ontario First Nation that’s struggling through a decade-long social crisis has directed its leaders to blockade the highway if the province grants mineral extraction permits near its water source. Onigaming First Nation Chief Jeff Copenace says elders have instructed him to notify a partnership between First Mining Gold and New Gold that they do not consent to ore extraction or its transportation through the territory. Under pressure to respond to demands to meet by November 21, and facing three funerals over the past two weeks, Copenace issued Ontario’s Ministry of Mines the following statement: “If this permit is approved without our consultation and without our free, prior, informed consent, our Elders in Onigaming have asked Onigaming leadership to consider a…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Buy Ontario Act draws mixed reactions

November 25, 2025 84

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal An indigenous political advocacy organization says the…

Read more
National News

First Nations’ economic arm partners with Alberta energy and construction companies

November 25, 2025 97

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — The corporate arm of…

Read more