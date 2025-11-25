Celebrated ‘Inconvenient Indian’ author Thomas King says he’s not Indigenous

Celebrated author Thomas King says that despite believing so nearly all his life, he is not Indigenous. The writer of books including 2003’s “The Truth About Stories: A Native Narrative” and 2012’s “The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account of Native People in North America,” says he is reeling from recent news that he has no Cherokee ancestry. In an essay titled “A most inconvenient Indian” for the Globe and Mail, the Guelph, Ont.-based King says he learned of rumours several years ago that questioned his heritage. The California-born King says he made a concerted effort this year to find their origin, which brought him to a U.S. organization called Tribal Alliance Against Frauds. That group investigated his past with help from a University of British Columbia scholar, and found no…



