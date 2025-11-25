ROPE Squad seeking assistance in locating wanted federal offender

GUELPH, ONT. – The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public’s help in locating a federal offender who is wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant, after she breached her statutory release. Heather Bell, 56, is Indigenous, female, six feet (183 cm) tall and 212 lbs (96 kgs), with black hair and hazel eyes. She also has several tattoos, including: “Believe” on the left side of her neck A design on the front of her upper torso A face and quote on the back of her upper torso A rose and “Joey” on her right breast The letter “B” with a crown on top on her right hand A backwards dollar sign on her left hand “Respect…” on her right arm “Kyle” with a birthdate on her…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice