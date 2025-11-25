National News
First Nations’ economic arm partners with Alberta energy and construction companies

November 25, 2025 98 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — The corporate arm of a northeast B.C. First Nation has beefed up its portfolio throughout November. West Moberly Corporate Alliance (WMCA), the economic arm of Moberly Lake’s West Moberly First Nations (WMFN), has announced partnerships with two new groups. Both new partners have a base in Alberta: The Crossing Group is in Nisku, and Nakoda Energy is based out of Grande Prairie. The first partnership with The Crossing Group was announced via WMCA’s LinkedIn page in early November. Based out of Nisku, Alberta, the company specializes in trenchless construction, with a presence throughout Western Canada and in the United States in both California and Texas. A statement from WMCA says the company’s “expertise in completing complex and technically…

