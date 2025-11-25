Buy Ontario Act draws mixed reactions

By Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal An indigenous political advocacy organization says the provincial government’s Buy Ontario Act fails to recognize and capitalize on the economic potential of First Nations procurement strategies. Anishinabek Nation criticizes the new act’s “narrow emphasis” on procurement policies. The Ontario government’s Buy Ontario Act is aimed at protect the province’s workers and businesses by prioritizing Ontario goods and services in public procurement. Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Linda Debassige says First Nations represent a multi-billion-dollar economic opportunity that Ontario has ignored. “Indigenous-owned businesses and suppliers possess the capacity to contribute significantly to Ontario’s infrastructure, manufacturing, forestry and resource sectors,” Debassige said. “By not actively integrating First Nation procurement into its broader economic and infrastructure plans, the province of Ontario is missing out…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice