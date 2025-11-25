Court clears Manitoba Métis president of wrongdoing in case launched by national body

By Alessia Passafiume The Manitoba Métis Federation is celebrating an Ontario Superior Court decision that found its president did not breach his fiduciary duties while serving as finance minister for the Métis National Council. In a decision released Tuesday, Justice Loretta P. Merritt wrote that a series of transactions made under the leadership of former MNC president Clément Chartier and MMF president David Chartrand did not breach their fiduciary duties. Merritt concluded they acted “honestly and with a view to the best interests of the MNC and the Métis Nation.” “It’s clear that the plaintiffs were not straight with the court, and the court saw through it. The MMF remains focused on self-government implementation, the delivery of programs and services to our citizens, and defence of our identity as the…
