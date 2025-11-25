Court clears Manitoba Métis president of wrongdoing in case launched by national body

By Alessia Passafiume The Manitoba Métis Federation is celebrating an Ontario Superior Court decision that found its president did not breach his fiduciary duties while serving as finance minister for the Métis National Council. In a decision released Tuesday, Justice Loretta P. Merritt wrote that a series of transactions made under the leadership of former MNC president Clément Chartier and MMF president David Chartrand did not breach their fiduciary duties. Merritt concluded that they acted “honestly and with a view to the best interests of the MNC and the Métis Nation.” The case, brought by the Métis National Council, alleged Chartrand, Chartier and former executive director Wenda Watteyne conspired to intentionally harm the MNC through the use of “secret, unauthorized and self-serving transactions” between 2019 and 2021. The MNC alleged…



