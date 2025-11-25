National News
ticker

Court clears Manitoba Métis president of wrongdoing in case launched by national body

November 25, 2025 183 views

By Alessia Passafiume The Manitoba Métis Federation is celebrating an Ontario Superior Court decision that found its president did not breach his fiduciary duties while serving as finance minister for the Métis National Council. In a decision released Tuesday, Justice Loretta P. Merritt wrote that a series of transactions made under the leadership of former MNC president Clément Chartier and MMF president David Chartrand did not breach their fiduciary duties. Merritt concluded that they acted “honestly and with a view to the best interests of the MNC and the Métis Nation.” The case, brought by the Métis National Council, alleged Chartrand, Chartier and former executive director Wenda Watteyne conspired to intentionally harm the MNC through the use of “secret, unauthorized and self-serving transactions” between 2019 and 2021. The MNC alleged…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

A look at previous failed pipeline projects in Canada

November 25, 2025 205

By Lauren Krugel Alberta’s push for a new oil pipeline has been dredging up the ghosts…

Read more
National News

Thomas King’s revelation he is not Indigenous sends ripples through culture sector

November 25, 2025 224

By Nicole Thompson Thomas King’s revelation that he has no Indigenous identity is sending ripples through…

Read more