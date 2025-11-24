Ottawa appoints new private-sector economic advisory panel for Atlantic Canada

The federal government has appointed a new economic advisory committee for the Atlantic region. Justice Minister Sean Fraser, who is also a Nova Scotia MP, made the announcement Monday, saying the seven members of the Atlantic Economic Panel have experience in growing companies and creating jobs. The minister says the panel will have a mandate to recommend practical steps to create jobs, raise productivity, support businesses and strengthen communities. Fraser, who is also the minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, says the panel will be led by Don Mills, president of Crane Cove Holdings and co-founder of Halifax-based Narrative Research. Other members include J. Scott McCain, chairman of McCain Foods in New Brunswick, Joyce Carter, CEO of the Halifax International Airport Authority and Terry Richardson, chief of the…



